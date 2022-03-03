Samsung has a ton of monitors deeply discounted in a limited-time sale

When’s the last time you treated yourself to a new monitor? If you’re still rocking that dusty old thing you got five years ago, it’s probably safe to say you’re due for an upgrade.

If that’s the case, well, you’re in luck because Samsung has a ton of monitors up for grabs in a limited-time sale. Price range from $189 to $1,638 – so regardless of your budget, there’s something here for everyone.

So, what’s available? We’ll break down the list below, but first, here are some of our favorite picks. For starters, the very excellent and very expensive 49″ Odyssey G9 is down to $1099 (usually $1,199). Next up is this 27″ LED monitor with a borderless design for $189 (typically $219). Lastly, this 27″ Odyssey gaming monitor for $599 is a solid choice too (usually $699).

If none of the options above float your boat, here’s a quick rundown of what Samsung is offering up in this sale:

If you think this list is long, these deals are just the tip of the iceberg – Samsung still has a bunch of other monitors included in this sale. Unfortunately, we couldn’t fit them all on one page, so if you need a bigger selection, click the button below to see the rest of the monitors included in the sale.

