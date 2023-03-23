Amazon unleashes the ultimate Samsung monitor sale

When was the last time you treated yourself to a new monitor? If you’re still rocking that dusty old thing you got five years ago, it’s probably safe to say you are due for an upgrade.

If that’s the case, well, you’re in luck because Amazon has a ton of monitors up for grabs in a limited-time sale. Price range from $97 to $999 – so regardless of your budget, there’s something here for everyone.

Samsung Monitor Deals Amazon is pretty much giving away the farm with all these Samsung monitor deals. If you like a selection, well, Amazon's got it. There are over 20 monitors up for grabs and there's something here for everyone.

So, what’s available? We’ll break down the list below, but first, here are some of our favorite picks.

For starters, the excellent and expensive 49″ Odyssey G7 is down to $479 (usually $699.99). Next is this 27″ LED monitor with a borderless design for $138 (typically $219). Lastly, this 32″ M5 monitor for $209 is a solid choice too (usually $279).

Amazon has all the best Samsung monitor deals right now

Fair Warning: This list is long, so buckle in and savor the savings

If you think this list is long, these deals are just the tip of the iceberg – Amazon still has a bunch of other monitors included in this sale.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t fit them all on one page, so if you need a bigger selection, click the button below to see the rest of the monitors included in the sale.

