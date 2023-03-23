Deals
Amazon unleashes the ultimate Samsung monitor sale
It’s raining Samsung monitors on Amazon – unprecedented discounts on every model.
When was the last time you treated yourself to a new monitor? If you’re still rocking that dusty old thing you got five years ago, it’s probably safe to say you are due for an upgrade.
If that’s the case, well, you’re in luck because Amazon has a ton of monitors up for grabs in a limited-time sale. Price range from $97 to $999 – so regardless of your budget, there’s something here for everyone.
Amazon is pretty much giving away the farm with all these Samsung monitor deals. If you like a selection, well, Amazon's got it. There are over 20 monitors up for grabs and there's something here for everyone.
So, what’s available? We’ll break down the list below, but first, here are some of our favorite picks.
For starters, the excellent and expensive 49″ Odyssey G7 is down to $479 (usually $699.99). Next is this 27″ LED monitor with a borderless design for $138 (typically $219). Lastly, this 32″ M5 monitor for $209 is a solid choice too (usually $279).
Amazon has all the best Samsung monitor deals right now
- Samsung 49" CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED Gaming Monitor
- Budget-minded gamers who can sacrifice from 240Hz to 120Hz. The casual gamer who just wants a good balance between price and performance. And anyone else looking for a screen with good color accuracy, so you can work on multiple windows and tabs at the same time without straining your eyes.
- SAMSUNG 49” Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor
- Hardcore gamers who demand nothing but the most immersive gaming experiences. The multitasker extraordinaire, juggling multiple open windows or tabs. And let's not forget you tech enthusiasts out there who want a monitor that's not only functional but also a statement piece.
- SAMSUNG 24″ FHD 1080p CRG5 Curved Gaming Monitor
- SAMSUNG T350 Series 22-Inch FHD Monitor
- SAMSUNG 32" M70B Series 4K UHD Smart Monitor
- SAMSUNG T35F Series 27-Inch FHD Computer Monitor
- SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Series 27-Inch Gaming Monitor
- Samsung Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Monitor
- SAMSUNG 27" Odyssey Gaming Monitor
- SAMSUNG M8 Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor
- Samsung 27-Inch ViewFinity S8 Series 4K UHD Monitor
- Samsung 32" Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor
This monitor is both affordable and functional. You'll enjoy smooth and immersive gaming with a dual QHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. Plus, you can never go wrong with a curved design and adjustable stand.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
With its industry-defining 49" curved screen and Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel, you'll be blown away by the stunning visuals. And with a 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, and FreeSync Premium Pro support, as well as a lightning-fast 1ms response rate, you can say goodbye to motion blur and lag.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
If you think this list is long, these deals are just the tip of the iceberg – Amazon still has a bunch of other monitors included in this sale.
Unfortunately, we couldn’t fit them all on one page, so if you need a bigger selection, click the button below to see the rest of the monitors included in the sale.
Amazon is pretty much giving away the farm with all these Samsung monitor deals. If you like a selection, well, Amazon's got it. There are over 20 monitors up for grabs and there's something here for everyone.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- SanDisk’s 2TB portable SSD falls to a new Amazon 30-day low, 70% off
- Save up to $800 on a Galaxy S23+ and get a free battery pack
- Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office for just $40
- Samsung’s 85″ QLED TV now $700 off in Samsung deal of the day
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.