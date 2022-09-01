This mini PC with Windows 11 is down from its usual $270 to $189

If you’re in the market for a mini PC, do yourself a favor and check out this deal from Kamrui. For a limited time, you can grab this mini PC for just $189 with promo code 6SOOLB2J. It typically sells for $270.

This mini PC has everything you’re looking for. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, features 12GB of RAM, and is equipped with a 256GB M.2 SSD hard drive.

Under the hood, you get an Intel Celeron J4105 processor, built-in 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz dual-band WiFi, and an Intel HD Graphics 600 card capable of outputting 4K HD video playback.

As for ports, you get two USBs, two HDMI, two USB 3.0, and one Ethernet port. So regardless of your situation, there are plenty of ports to go around.

Whether you use this for work, personal, or any other purpose – this mini PC can handle it all. And judging from all the customers, Amazon shoppers seem to really love this option from Kamrui.

For just $189, you can try it out yourself. Again, enter promo code 6SOOLB2J to see the price drop from $270 to $189.

But act fast; this offer is available through September 4. Click below for more info.

