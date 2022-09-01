This 40V cordless lawn mower is down from its usual $190 to $133

Fall is almost upon us, which means there’s still plenty of yard work to finish before summer is over. And if you’re looking to make the job easier, a cordless lawn mower is the way to go.

Want to score one on the cheap? Amazon currently has this PowerWorks 40V 14-inch cordless lawn mower down to just $133 using promo code 30W2LHW4. It typically sells for $190.

What’s great about this lawn mower is that it doesn’t require the typical maintenance you would have to perform on a traditional mower.

Since it’s battery operated, this means no gas, oil, or problematic carburetors.

Image: Amazon

The lawn mower gets its power from a 40V lithium battery and has a 14″ cutting deck. Plus, they’ll even throw in the charger at no cost to you.

Additionally, it features a 2-in-1 mowing system that utilizes a rear bagging and mulching system. On top of that, you get five different cutting positions.

All in all, for just $133, there’s a lot to like about this PowerWorks lawn mower, and it’s certainly a great deal for anyone looking to get a new lawn mower.

But act fast – this promo code is valid through September 31. However, buying it now will help you get an early jump start on all that yard work you’ve been putting off all summer.

Again, that promo code is 30W2LHW4 and applying it to your order discounts the mower to just $133. Click the button below for more info.

