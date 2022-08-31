Best Buy is blowing out the Meta Portal for just $50

We hate to say it, but Meta finally made something useful with Meta Portal.

And if you’re looking to add one to your home, Best Buy has it down to just $50. It previously sold for $179.

For those who don’t know, Meta Portal is a smart video calling device designed for your home, brought to you by the trusted and honest hardworking folks at Facebook.

Its smart camera automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action and widens to keep everyone in view, so it feels like you’re in the same room even if you’re miles apart.

And with everyone having a Facebook account these days, getting in touch with someone is just a few taps away.

For just $50, you can try the Meta Portal out for yourself. And honestly, that’s a pretty fair price to pay, considering it cost $179 a while ago.

Click below for more info, but if you need another buying route, Amazon has a similar deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.