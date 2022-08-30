Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year

Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale.

The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully.

The good news is that this Labor Day offer dramatically cuts down on those prices. Here’s what the company is offering:

Image: KnowTechie

There’s a lot to like about these new OLED TVs from Samsung. For starters, the company integrated its quantum-dot technology over the OLED panel in the S95B.

That’s the same OLED and quantum-dot meshing tech Sony used in its recent A95K 4K TV and Alienware in its latest gaming monitor. Pairing them together enables both to play to their strengths.

What does that mean for the consumer? Well, vivid colors for one, more so than OLED on its own. It also enables dark, saturated blacks, which only OLED can manage.

Additionally, it boasts a max native refresh rate of 144Hz, Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound technology, Q-Symphony to sync with Samsung soundbars, and supports Dolby Atmos.

See Samsung for more details

Again, you can save up to $900 on any of these new Samsung OLED TVs. But you’ll have to act quick – these prices won’t be around forever.

So, your best bet is to head to Samsung’s website and click through all the features. And if you like what you see, go and smash that buy button. Click below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.