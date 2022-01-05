This new Alienware monitor has a 34-inch curved QD-OLED panel

CES 2022 is underway, and that means it’s time for some juicy new product reveals. Alienware has joined in on the party, with its new 34-inch curved gaming monitor set to arrive in March.

According to a new report from The Verge, Alienware has enlisted the help of Samsung for the panels of its new monitor. The monitor will feature a 34-inch curved panel that takes advantage of Samsung’s QD-OLED technology.

Alienware’s OLED monitor takes a layer of quantum dots, like what is found in a QLED panel, and adds it to the panel, which would help divert some of the extra lights from the LEDs to give a more uniform color quality.

Image: Alienware

We saw the technology make its debut earlier this week as Sony revealed its new lineup of TVs, which included the flagship A95K QD-OLED line.

The new monitor will feature 3440 X 1400 resolution and will have a 175Hz refresh rate when using the DisplayPort (you’ll only be able to get 100Hz from the HDMI 2.0 ports). The lack of HDMI 2.1 ports will, unfortunately, limit console FPS to 100Hz, so this monitor is probably best for PC gamers.

Alienware’s new monitor is set to release sometime near the end of March. Of course, the company hasn’t shared any kind of pricing information for the monitor, but we can imagine that it will be pretty expensive.

The QD-OLED Samsung panel is a major selling point for this massive curved monitor, and I expect Alienware will take full advantage of that.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: