HP’s new Chromebook is the first to feature haptic feedback on the trackpad

Chromebooks have a reputation for being boring, utilitarian, and better suited for education use, right?

Well, HP wants to change your mind, with the upcoming HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. This premium device is the first Chromebook to feature a haptic trackpad, something usually only found on Apple’s MacBook range.

The flagship Chromebook was announced as part of HP’s CES 2022 reveals and is a powerhouse. Powered by 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake processors and Iris Xe GPU, the Dragonfly comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

The shape might look more familiar to older laptop users, as it uses a 3:2 screen ratio. That screen can be specced with Sure View Reflect screen security, which makes off-axis viewing look a uniform coppery color, instead of whatever you’re working on.

The biggest news is that HP is putting a haptic trackpad into the new Chromebook, similar to those popularized by Apple in the MacBook range. HP says it’s been deeply integrated into Chrome OS, so we look forward to seeing how that works in practice.

Image: HP

The rest of the Chromebook sounds as you’d expect from a premium device. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a full-sized HDMI, a microSD card slot, a sim slot for 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5, and a 51Wh battery with fast charge.

It also comes with a magnetically attached, wirelessly charging USI pen, which is very similar to how the Apple Pencil works with any iPad Pro.

That all sounds pretty great so far, but there might be a big “if” hanging over the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. HP hasn’t talked about price, like, at all, so we can’t really say if the Chromebook will be a value proposition or not.

What we do know is that HP plans to release the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook in April. It’ll also be releasing a version of the same hardware that runs on Windows; so it will be interesting to see how HP prices each model.

Both models of the Elite Dragonfly will likely be available direct from HP’s website.

