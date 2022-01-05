This smart light bulb from Sengled can monitor your health

Sengled, experts in smart home lighting, have revealed their line of upcoming products at CES 2022. One of the more interesting introductions is the CES innovation award nominee smart health monitoring light.

Thanks to a report from Digital Trends, we got a glimpse at what the upcoming health monitoring bulb is capable of. The bulb looks like your everyday light bulb, but you can connect it either via Bluetooth or WiFi to help monitor your health without the need for any central hub.

The smart health monitoring light uses radar to detect and monitor certain vital signs in people. The light bulb is capable of monitoring changes in both your heart rate and respiratory patterns, and it will alert you if any of those vital signs get out of an ordinary range.

In addition to health monitoring, Sengled says its smart light bulb is actually capable of detecting when someone has fallen. The bulbs could then potentially call for help, though it’s not yet clear exactly how something like that would work.

Sengled is building its health monitoring bulb to be versatile, and it will work with most smart home platforms, like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and more.

The bulb is still being developed and there hasn’t been a price announced yet. The company did say that the bulbs are scheduled to launch sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.

