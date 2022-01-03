This new TV remote from Samsung uses your WiFi to stay charged

It’s CES 2022 time, which means you’re about to be subjected to a deluge of tech, including all this year’s new TVs. Samsung is also debuting a new TV remote, which uses the radio waves that your wireless router sends out to keep the battery charged.

Called the Eco Remote, it’s likely going to be bundled with every TV Samsung will manufacture in 2022. Last year, at CES 2021, Samsung released the first version of the Eco Remote, which could use solar power to keep the internal battery charged up.

This year’s version also has solar power as a charging option, with Samsung giving the Eco Remote one more new trick. It can harvest the RF energy that your WiFi router sends out, converting it into battery charge.

That means no more hunting for disposable AAA batteries. Better still, it means no more AAA batteries ending up in our landfills. Samsung estimates that solar-powered remotes could save 99 million batteries from the trash over a period of seven years. You can also charge the remote via USB, if it comes to that.

Samsung isn’t done looking for novel ways to charge your controller and stay away from AAA batteries. It’s also explored “harnessing the kinetic energy that’s created when the remote is shaken.” Yeah, that’s going to look so sus.

