Samsung TV Plus gets more free content and channels

If you use Samsung TV Plus, you’ll now be able to watch more shows and movies. This is because Samsung is adding even more free content to the service.

Samsung TV Plus is a free ad-supported streaming service. It’s available on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices (Android 8.0 or later), select Family Hub refrigerators (US and Korea), and on the web.

Users have access to more than 1,600 free live TV channels globally, on-demand shows, and movies across different genres such as news, entertainment, sports, and more.

New content and channels for Samsung TV Plus

Thanks to the latest update, you can now watch more of your favorite shows such as Top Gear, Law and Order Special Victims Unit, NCIS, and Chicago Fire, and more on ION from Scripps Networks.

That’s not all. TV Plus is also getting two new exclusive Samsung channels, Samsung Showcase, for concerts, events, and special programming, and Ride or Die, for car enthusiasts.

A home-improvement channel called Home.Made.Nation is also in the works, thanks to a new partnership with A&E. This is in addition to more than 50 other Samsung-owned and operated channels.

The company also plans to add more local news and weather coverage channels for viewers in the US, in addition to ABC News Live, CBS News, NBC News Now, and more.

Furthermore, Samsung’s new and expanded partnerships with the likes of Lionsgate and Vice Media will double the size of its video-on-demand library come 2023.

Free ad-supported TV on the rise

Seen across 25 countries on 465 million+ connected devices, Samsung TV Plus was able to increase viewership by 100 percent in the last 12 months alone while recording nearly 3 billion hours of streaming.

This may not be unconnected with the launch of its web-based service. In July 2021, the tech giant launched Samsung TV Plus for the web, allowing non-Samsung users to also access its services.

While cinemas and movie theatres are witnessing a decline, the free ad-supported TV (FAST) industry is growing. Pluto TV, Peacock, Tubi, Freevee, and Roku are popular examples of FAST providers.

