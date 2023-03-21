Samsung’s 85″ QLED TV now $700 off in Samsung deal of the day

Listen, we’ll never tell you how to spend your money, but if we absolutely had to, we would suggest doing it on this TV.

As the headline suggests, this 85″ Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV is getting a massive $700 discount, knocking it down from its usual $2,300 to $1,600.

Better yet, if you give Samsung one more dollar towards your order, they’ll throw in a year of Samsung Care Plus for yup, you guessed it, $1. So, you get a baller TV and a year of protection to go with it.

Samsung 85" Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV 4.5 With its innovative Quantum Processor 4K, Quantum HDR technology, built-in Voice Assistant, smart TV features, large screen size, and energy efficiency, this TV will drastically enhance your viewing experience.

This powerhouse TV has features that will leave you breathless (and not just from the price), from its stunning Quantum Processor 4K to its immersive Quantum HDR technology.

Its smart TV features make it easy to access all your favorite content from one place, from Netflix and Hulu to Amazon Prime Video.

And do we have to remind you that it’s 85 freaking inches?! Yup, with that screen size, you’ll feel like you’re right in the middle of the action, with every detail rendered in stunning clarity.

Whether you’re watching your favorite movies, binging on the latest TV shows, or playing the hottest video games, this TV delivers everything you need for a truly next-level experience.

And if you want it, get it at a $700 discount. Do it; you won’t.

Large 85" screen size is another advantage, as it provides a more immersive viewing experience.

e Quantum Processor 4K is an innovative technology that upgrades everything on the screen to 4K resolution.

e Quantum Processor 4K is an innovative technology that upgrades everything on the screen to 4K resolution.

With the ability to control the TV with your voice, you can easily navigate and select your favorite content without having to use a remote control.

