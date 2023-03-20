Save a whopping $1,000 on the Samsung Odyssey Ark

The Arc is a 55-inch behemoth gaming monitor by Samsung. Out of the box, it costs $3,000. Yea, that’s a lot of money, but to be fair, it’s a lot of monitor. But today’s offer makes it sting just a little bit less.

As part of its week-long Discover Samsung Spring event, Samsung is knocking off $1,000 from its usual asking price, knocking this one-of-a-kind gaming monitor down to $2,000.

That’s pretty impressive, and it even has us thinking about jumping on this deal.

Samsung Odysey Ark 4.0 $1,999 $2,999 Check Availability Disccover Samsung KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The 55-inch 4K mini-LED panel is equipped with HDR2000, so 2,000 nits peak brightness and over 600 nits sustained brightness.

It has a 16:9 aspect ratio when in the landscape orientation. What’s cooler is that you can swivel it to portrait orientation and use it as a vertical screen. When vertical, you can view up to three virtual stacked screens.

It’s hard to imagine just how much of your desk this monitor will take up. Thanks to MKBHD, you don’t – Just look at the size of the 55-inch monster.

It’s got four speakers (one in each corner) and two subwoofers. The really clever part is from the input and control box.

The four HDMI 2.1 inputs in the One Connect Box join two USB 2.0 downstream ports, one USB Type-B upstream port, an optical audio port, and an Ethernet port.

If all that has you foaming at the mouth like it’s doing to me right now, stop what you’re doing and jump on this because this is by far the lowest we’ve seen this sell for.

Again, this is the sale’s deal of the day, and you may have just one day to capitalize on this price, so yea, that’s your gamble to take. I personally would not want to miss out on this.

But if you need more buying options, Best Buy and B&H have similar offers.

Samsung Odysey Ark 4.0 $1,999 $2,999 That’s a lot of money, but then again, it’s a lot of monitor. The 55-inch VA 4K mini-LED panel has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, giving you that sweet HDR2000 performance. What We Like: 55-inch 4K mini-LED panel

Supports HDR2000

It can transform itself from a 16:9 aspect ratio to a vertical orientation

It has to be the only monitor on this planet with two subwoofers Check Availability Discover Samsung KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.