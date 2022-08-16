Samsung’s 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor is available for preorder

One of the coolest products from CES this year was the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor. Samsung has now opened up preorders of the Odyssey Ark, which will cost $3,499.99.

Well, technically $3,399.99, as you’ll get $100 off for putting your name down and reserving your place in the preorder queue.

Once preorders are live, you’ll get another $200 off, bringing the total down to $3,199.99. Samsung says that wider availability will be in early September.

That’s a lot of cash, but you do get a lot of monitor. The 55-inch 4K mini-LED panel is equipped with HDR2000, so 2,000 nits peak brightness and over 600 nits sustained brightness.

It has a 16:9 aspect ratio when in the landscape orientation. You can also swivel it into a portrait orientation and use it as a vertical screen. When vertical, you can view up to three virtual stacked screens.

It’s hard to imagine just how much of your desk this monitor will take up. Thanks to MKBHD, you don’t have to imagine things at all. Just look at the size of the 55-inch behemoth.

It’s got four speakers (one in each corner) and two subwoofers. The really clever part is from the input and control box.

The four HDMI 2.1 inputs in the One Connect Box join two USB 2.0 downstream ports, one USB Type-B upstream port, an optical audio port, and an Ethernet port.

The Odyssey Ark runs Tizen OS, just like every Samsung smart TV. That brings cloud gaming to the screen, media streaming, and anything else Tizen can do. The monitor is controlled either by the Ark Dial, or by a more traditional shaped Smart Remote.

If all of that sounds great, you can put your name down to reserve a preorder slot on Samsung’s website.

Remember, you don’t have to put any money down, and you’re not under any obligation to actually purchase once your slot comes up. Other retailers will carry the Odyssey Ark starting in early September.

