Reserve Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark and save up to $300

Well, it’s finally here. Samsung has announced its highly-anticipated Odyssey Ark monitor, which is now available for preorder. And if you throw your name on this reserve form, Samsung will give you $100 off your purchase.

If you want to make the deal even sweeter, throw your name on the reservation form, and once Samsung makes preorders live, you can save another $200 by completing your order. So yea, that’s a total of $300 off.

Thankfully, Samsung makes it dead simple to reserve the Odyssey Ark. If you’re ready to start, it shouldn’t take you more than a minute to get your reservation in.

Here’s how to reserve Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark

To reserve your new Odyssey Ark, Samsung only needs your first and last name, email, and phone number. And the phone number field is optional, so it’s really just your name and email.

From here, jot your information in the form on the Odyssey Ark reserve page, click ‘Reserve now,’ and boom, you’re done. Seriously, look how easy this is:

Image: KnowTechie

Fair warning, the Odyssey Ark is not cheap

The Odyssey Ark will cost $3,499.99. But there are good reasons why. For starters, it’s huge.

It’s a 55-inch display with a 4K mini-LED panel. It’s equipped with HDR2000, so 2,000 nits peak brightness and over 600 nits sustained brightness. This is just the tip of the iceberg, tough. To learn more, Joe breaks down all its key takeaways here.

If this all sounds great, put your name down on this form to reserve a preorder slot. Remember, you don’t have to put any money down, and you’re not under any obligation to purchase the Oddsey Ark once your slot comes up.

Again, reserve the all-new 55” Odyssey Ark Screen and receive $100 off, and if you go ahead with your pre-order, you’ll receive another $200 off, for a combined savings of $300. See more by clicking the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.