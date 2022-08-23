Preorder Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor and save $200

The Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor is now available for preorder. The Odyssey Ark is a first-of-its-kind, featuring a 55” 1000R Curved Quantum Mini LED display that rotates and a highly innovative and intuitive interface.

The Odyssey Ark will sell for $3,499, and orders expect to ship in mid-September. But if you want to jump ahead of the pack and get yours before everyone else, you can preorder one now.

And better yet, if you preorder, Samsung will give you $200 a credit to use on any other Samsung.com product. On top of that, they’ll even throw in a 50% discount on a Samsung Care+ protection plan.

Sure, $3,499 is a lot of cash to throw at a gaming monitor, but to be fair, you’re getting your money’s worth. The 55-inch 4K mini-LED panel comes with HDR2000, so 2,000 nits peak brightness and over 600 nits sustained brightness.

It has a 16:9 aspect ratio when in the landscape orientation. You can also swivel it into a portrait orientation and use it as a vertical screen. When vertical, you can view up to three virtual stacked screens.

On top of that, The Odyssey Ark features Multi View, allowing users to play on up to four screens simultaneously. Multi View provides users a seamless way to enjoy gaming, live streaming, chatting, and other media services simultaneously.

How to preorder the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

Preordering is easy. Head to Samsung’s Oddysey Ark page here and click on the big blue box that says “Preorder” on the page’s upper right-hand corner.

From here, Samsung will try to get you to spend your $200 credit, but if you’re not ready for any of that, you can skip to check out. Then, enter your checkout details like shipping, billing, and credit card info, and you’re good to go.

Again, the Odyssey Ark will retail at $3,499 and expects to ship sometime in September. So, do yourself a favor, preorder yours now, and take advantage of that $200 credit while supplies last.

