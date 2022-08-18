How much is the Samsung Odyssey Ark?

Samsung has opened up its confusing ordering system for the Samsung Odyssey Ark. The 55-inch behemoth of gaming glory will ship in September.

Currently, Samsung is collecting names and emails to reserve the chance to buy the Odyssey Ark. Once preorders open, you’ll get an email with the details to put down your order.

Reserving doesn’t cost you anything, and it’ll actually cost you if you don’t. That’s because Samsung is giving you $100 off the MSRP just for putting your name on the reservation list.

You’ll get another $200 off when you go through with the preorder, giving you a total of $300 off. That seems like a good deal, but what’s the actual price of the Samsung Odyssey Ark?

So, just how much will the Samsung Odyssey Ark cost?

That’s a lot of money, but then again, it’s a lot of monitor. The 55-inch VA 4K mini-LED panel has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, giving you HDR2000 performance.

Image: KnowTechie

It can also swivel and create three virtual screens when in vertical orientation. On top of that, it’s got a surround sound speaker setup inside, with one speaker on every corner and two subwoofers.

That’s not even everything, with the Samsung Odyssey Ark running the Tizen OS. That means it’s essentially a smart TV as well, with cloud gaming, media streaming, and more.

Head to Samsung’s Odyssey Ark reserve page to reserve your spot in the queue.

