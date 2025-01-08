Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Remember when OnePlus was the scrappy upstart, throwing elbows at the smartphone establishment? Those days might be gone, but the company’s latest flagship proves they haven’t forgotten how to throw a punch.

The OnePlus 13, launched on January 7, 2025, isn’t just another iterative update – it’s a statement piece that might have Samsung and Apple sweating bullets.

Unfortuantely, OnePlus must have misplaced our review unit because we haven’t received it, so officially review the phone from first-hand experience.

But we didn’t want to leave our readers hanging, so we’ve rounded up some of the best reviews to understand the phone’s strengths and weaknesses. So, let’s get down to business.

OnePlus 13 4.4 $899.99 Quick Verdict: The OnePlus 13 reminds us that you don't have to break the bank to get a premium experience. Just don't call it a flagship killer anymore. This isn't killing flagships – it is one. What We Like: 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offers up to 24GB RAM.

6000mAh battery supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Three 50MP lenses for versatile photography. Bonus Offer: FREE OnePlus Watch 2R with Preorder Purchase Check Availability

The TL;DR (But You Should Really Keep Reading)

The OnePlus 13 is what happens when a company actually listens to user feedback. According to PCMag, it “offers most of what you want in a flagship phone—including a stunningly bright display, swift performance, and top battery life.”

At $899, it’s not cheap, but it’s still hundreds less than its premium competitors while matching (and sometimes exceeding) their capabilities.

Design: Familiar, but Fancier

Available in three colors that sound like they were named by a poet on a mountain retreat – Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean – as confirmed by Android Central, the OnePlus 13 maintains the company’s design language while adding some extra polish.

It’s actually slimmed down compared to its predecessor, measuring just 8.5mm thick versus the OnePlus 12’s 9.2mm, and dropped some weight too, coming in at a more manageable 210g.

Display: Your Eyes Will Thank You

The 6.8-inch AMOLED panel is a sight to behold. Digital Trends confirms it’s rocking a sharp 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

But numbers don’t tell the whole story – this screen is brighter than your future, with peak brightness levels that make reading in direct sunlight actually pleasant instead of a squinting contest.

Image: KnowTechie

Performance: Speed Demon

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an upgrade from the already impressive Gen 3 in the OnePlus 12.

SlashGear notes that it “delivers a top-tier smartphone experience that can match (or rival) that of the iPhone and/or Samsung Galaxy series phones.”

In real-world use, this thing flies – apps open instantly, games run butter-smooth, and multitasking feels like a breeze.

Battery Life: The New Marathon Champion

Here’s where things get interesting.

The OnePlus 13 comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery, and TechRadar reports it has “the biggest battery and the longest battery life; and even better, it charges much faster than any Samsung or Apple or Google phone.”

We’re talking about two days of regular use, folks. Two. Days.

Image: KnowTechie

Camera System: Finally Playing with the Big Boys

The camera setup is where OnePlus has historically struggled, but not anymore.

Forbes details the triple-lens rear system: “a fifty-megapixel main camera lens, a fifty-megapixel ultrawide lens and a fifty-megapixel telephoto.”

The consistency across all three sensors is a nice touch, and it shows in the results.

GSMArena’s testing found that “during the day, the OP13’s main camera captures great shots. It has excellent dynamic range, dependable white balance and pleasing color output.”

Night photography has seen significant improvements too, though IGN notes that while 4K/60 Dolby Vision footage looks stunning, it still “struggled with darker areas.”

The Not-So-Great Stuff

Let’s be real – no phone is perfect. The ShortCut’s extended testing revealed some quirks that might bug you:

The curved display still catches some glare

OxygenOS, while improved, occasionally shows some inconsistencies

The phone’s size might be too much for small-handed users

The premium price tag might make some longtime OnePlus fans wince

Who Should Buy This?

The OnePlus 13 makes the most sense for:

Power users who need all-day battery life

Photography enthusiasts who want versatile camera capabilities

Android purists who appreciate clean software

Anyone tired of paying $1,200+ for flagship features

Image: KnowTechie

The Verdict

Mark Ellis Reviews puts it perfectly: “The OnePlus 13 is better than the 12. It’s got a great camera and the display is exceptional.”

But it’s more than just an upgrade – it’s a mature flagship that finally delivers on the promise OnePlus has been making for years.

For $899, you get a phone that can go toe-to-toe with devices costing hundreds more.

The camera system is no longer a compromise, the battery life is class-leading, and the performance is top-notch. Sure, it’s not perfect, but it’s closer than OnePlus has ever been.

The OnePlus 13 isn’t just a good phone – it’s a great one. It’s what happens when a company takes all the right lessons from its past and applies them to create something that’s more than the sum of its parts.

The OnePlus 13 reminds us that you don’t have to break the bank to get a premium experience. Just don’t call it a flagship killer anymore. This isn’t killing flagships – it is one.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 13’s impressive features and its bold claim to be a flagship in its own right? Are you excited about the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset or the versatile triple 50MP camera system? Perhaps the massive 6000mAh battery is what caught your attention. We want to hear from you! Share your opinions in the comments below.

OnePlus 13 4.4 $899.99 The OnePlus 13 is a flagship smartphone that combines a stunning 6.82-inch AMOLED display with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering up to 24GB of RAM for seamless performance. What We Like: 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offers up to 24GB RAM.

6000mAh battery supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Three 50MP lenses for versatile photography. Bonus Offer: FREE OnePlus Watch 2R with Preorder Purchase Check Availability

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news