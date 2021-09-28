Xbox Series X|S games will now look even better thanks to Dolby Vision

If you own an Xbox Series X|S, you’re about to get a system update to add Dolby Vision support. Xbox Insiders have been testing it since May, and now it’s ready for prime time.

The new HDR standard offers support for dynamic metadata, which should mean “brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colors.” That’s assuming you have a TV or monitor that supports Dolby Vision, of course.

The other big caveat at launch is that there are only a handful of optimized games right now. Those include Metro Exodus, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Gears 5, Psychonauts 2, F1 2021, Borderlands 3, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, DIRT 5, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Microsoft promises that list will rise to over 100 titles soon, including Halo Infinite.

Microsoft is also working with Dolby to bring the benefits of Dolby Vision to games that use HDR10 or Microsoft’s own Auto HDR system. Developers can either integrate Dolby Vision into their games or use the built-in options inside the Xbox developer platform. Microsoft says that this will mean all Auto HDR games will benefit from the Dolby Vision mapping tech when played on an Xbox Series console, so your Dolby Vision-enabled TV will display better images.

You’ll probably need a new TV to take advantage of this tech though, as not many TVs support the new standard. The first TV to support it went on sale in 2019, so if your TV is older than that, it won’t have Dolby Vision. Oh, and Samsung is refusing to use Dolby Vision in its TVs, opting for the HDR10+ system instead.

You can check if your TV has Dolby Vision support from the Xbox Series settings app, in General > TV & display options > 4K TV details. If that says you have support, go to Settings > General > TV & display options > Video Modes > Dolby Vision for Gaming to enable it.

Your mileage may vary, and you will probably need the latest firmware for your TV to enable it or 120Hz modes, so if you can’t enable it, check if your TV has an update.

