The best games you absolutely need to look out for in October

It’s easy to get swept up in negativity from time to time. Even the incredibly happy-go-lucky, not at all cynical or sarcastic writers of KnowTechie can get caught in the doldrums of disapproval.

That’s all about to change though. We’re channeling the power of positivity this month. For the first time in a long while, not only are we looking at a plethora of great-looking games but we’re positively spoilt for choice!

So let’s head into the final quarter of the year and take a look at the games releasing in October 2021!

Spooky and shooty

We all know Valve’s avoidance of the third part in a trilogy is a meme by now. They’re practically trolling us at this point. From Portal (take a look at Aperture Tag if you haven’t already) and Team Fortress 2 to Half-Life, Valve just seems to go silent after a game’s first sequel.

That’s why it’s so exciting that one of the greatest franchises Valve has ever created is getting a spiritual successor. That’s right, after waiting for what feels like half of our adult lives – Left 4 Dead is being semi-necromanced into Back 4 Blood.

Anyway, it hits PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One on October 12. Your ultimate goal, like the L4D titles (which were made by the same team – Turtle Rock Studios), is to fight through zombie-infested maps and escape the undead. Expect thrilling gameplay, plenty of shit-your-pants scary moments, and a ton of terrifying fun with friends!

Alternatively, if you think you’re brave enough for scares by yourself, it might be worth taking a look at Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, which hits PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch on October 28. It’s a remaster of the terrifying series’ fifth installment and promises to make you second guess using your phone’s camera for more than a few days.

I’ve become a huge fan of The Dark Pictures Anthology franchise. Both Man of Medan and Little Hope were a ton of fun, but that’s to be expected from Supermassive Games. The latest piece of the puzzle is coming to creep you out on October 22. PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One players will all get to delve into the title, which sees fixed camera angles dropped in favor of a full third-person viewpoint.

The clever Shared Story and Movie Night modes also return, allowing you a unique way to play with friends locally or online.

I’m gonna need that monkey’s ball…

It’s fair to say Marvel’s Avengers didn’t meet expectations. Players had to endure poor leveling, a generic story, and a sheer lack of endgame content. It all combined to create an Infinity Gauntlet of disappointment. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy looks to right those wrongs. It aims to give players an experience befitting of a superhero team starting on October 26.

The third-person action looks perfectly suited to Starlord’s ragtag group of outlaw anti-heroes. Basic squad command systems lead to some fantastic emergent moments. There’s no word on whether Rocket will need a simian’s sphere yet, but if he does, he’s sure to find one in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania!

Launching on everything (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Switch) October 5, Sega’s primate party returns to home consoles in a remaster of the original GameCube games.

The release is in celebration of the series’ 20th anniversary, so it includes all the party games that made college so much fun! But remember, your reactions aren’t as fast as they were in 2001. Don’t be too surprised when you can’t run the thinnest route on Advanced 11 anymore.

Dread-fully scary

If you thought we were past all the horror-tinged titles, you’d be dead wrong. Look, it’s October, which means it’s the season of pumpkin spice lattes and all things spooky. You have to expect to see a lot of monsters, menaces, and Metroid Dread (which by the way, is coming exclusively to Switch on the 8th. A side-scrolling platformer with some seriously creepy elements doesn’t sound like a typical Nintendo adventure, but Metroid isn’t a typical Nintendo series.

The graphics look awesome, and previews have mentioned just how accurate the ‘dread’ name is. It’s rare 2D games manage to get under the skin nowadays, but everything shown so far has a super-creepy vibe. Let’s face it though, as a Metroid title, we know it has the pedigree to be incredible, even if it doesn’t end up too scary.

After Control reintroduced the world of Alan Wake to audiences with the AWE DLC, it was only a matter of time before we got the opportunity to head back to the Twin Peaks-inspired Bright Falls. Many people thought it would be a full-blown sequel, but Alan Wake Remastered should keep us tied over until that officially happens.

Hitting PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox One on October 8, the package includes the full game, along with all DLC released. It’s launching at a pretty good price, too ($29.99), so it’s an awesome opportunity to relive the episodic adventure or experience it for the first time.

Rock and repression

Take the beat-based soul of Crypt of the NecroDancer, inject some balls-to-the-wall heavy metal riffs, and stitch it all together with a rogue-like randomized dungeon element. You’re somewhere in the high-octane ballpark of what BPM: Bullets per Minute is offering up.

Playing as a Valkyrie, you’ll be shooting, jumping, and dodging around arenas as you fight hordes of nightmarish hell creatures. Unlike the horror titles on this list this, BPM finds itself more in line with DOOM. And it genuinely couldn’t be any better for it. Take a look on PS4 and Xbox One from October 5.

Finally, after all the tension and excitement, I want to highlight something a little more sedate. Something to keep the brain ticking instead of trying to stop the heart from ticking. Age of Empires 4 will grace PC players on October 28. Like previous titles in the series, it gives you the opportunity to live out your dreams of domination and dictatorship.

Graphics are much improved, even over the remastered originals, and it seems that the strategy-based gameplay has been shined to almost perfection.

AoEIV will also be included as part of Game Pass, so if you’re already a subscriber (or get the opportunity to get a cheap deal), you’ll be able to play for free!

October – the verdict

I feel like I’ve been complaining about the lack of truly next-gen titles for months now. This month, though, the lack of next-gen genuinely hasn’t felt like a missed opportunity.

Whether you’re into 2D platformers, skill-based balancing games, or even just want to live out your dreams of world domination, there really is something for everyone.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.