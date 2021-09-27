You can soon shit your pants in VR with Resident Evil 4 for the Oculus Quest 2

In case regular horror games aren’t enough to satisfy your sadistic mind, the 2005 classic Resident Evil 4 is getting a new VR version for the Oculus Quest 2 on October 21.

Originally announced way back in April this year, we finally have a release date for this highly anticipated VR adaptation. The game is being developed by Armature Studio alongside Capcom, and it features some pretty interesting updates.

Of course, the graphics have been upgraded to better fit with the times, but that’s one of the smaller changes. While the game will still surround the same story and setting, you’ll be playing in first-person perspective this time around, which fits the VR controls much better.

Players also have the ability to hold a weapon in each hand now, a big change from the 2005 version. You can slash with a knife in your left hand and shoot a pistol with your right. You can also see some shooting while on the move in the trailer, which is a great change from the frustrating stop-to-shoot action of the original.

For VR fans, this remake looks pretty exciting, but you’ll need to make sure you have the right hardware. As of now, Resident Evil 4 VR is launching exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2, with no plans of it being ported to anything else.

