Apple’s AR/VR headset will probably require users to have an iPhone or Mac

Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset looks like it will not be a standalone product and instead require users to connect to an iPhone or another Apple product, like a Mac. This is according to The Information.

From the report, it is noted that the headset is using a custom, which isn’t like Apple’s other chips, in that it doesn’t include its neural chip. This means that it is more likely that the headset will do the processing off-device, and instead through other Apple products, like the iPhone.

In addition, it looks like the headset is using an unusually large image sensor, which would be used to

capture high-resolution image data from a user’s surroundings for AR.” This sensor is so big in fact that Apple is reportedly having a difficult time making it fit into the headset.

Overall, there is some interesting information in the new report, but Apple is still keeping everything extremely close to the chest, and it’s unclear when exactly this would launch, who it is intended for, and what kind of utility we could expect out of an AR headset from Apple.

Hopefully, we will not have to wait too long, as other reports state that Apple is planning on releasing the first version of the headset in 2022, with an upgraded model coming in the years after.

