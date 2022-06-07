Apple will reportedly unveil its VR/AR headset in January 2023

Apple’s annual WWDC keynote is over, and the company unveiled a ton of things. What we didn’t see, however, is anything about Apple’s VR/AR headset. One analyst says that’s because it was delayed by lockdowns in China.

The usually dependable supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had this to say on Twitter early this morning. He says that thanks to Shanghai lockdowns, the development process of the VR/AR headset was slowed.

He believes that early 2023 will be when Apple decides to unleash news about the headset. Expect a January 2023 Apple Event to announce the AR/VR headset. Development kits will come within weeks after that, and a pre-order period will occur in the second quarter of 2023.

I believe Apple's AR/MR headset shipping date will postpone to 2Q23 (vs. 1Q23 of market consensus) because Shanghai lockdown interrupts the development. As expected, there were no clues for AR/MR headset at WWDC 2022. Here is my prediction for Apple AR/MR headset schedule. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 7, 2022

That timeline culminates in the AR/VR headset “hitting shelves before WWDC 2023.” That’s an odd timeline for release, although it wouldn’t be the first time Apple has unveiled a major device in January.

Apple didn’t explicitly mention the AR/VR headset at all in WWDC 2022. Did they tease it right at the start?

If you go to the keynote at six seconds in, you see what looks suspiciously like a VR headset on someone’s forehead. Big goggles, what look like wires behind each ear – sure, seems like a headset to me. We’ll find out early next year (hopefully).

