Apple is planning a huge number of new devices over the next year

Apple fans are in for a plentiful harvest this year, and we don’t mean the ones that come from orchards. Repeated hints and leaks show that new products and redesigned, beloved devices are all coming soon.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has a veritable laundry list of new devices coming in the next twelve months. First up, let’s talk about the non-iPhone devices coming this fall.

Alongside (or near to) the iPhone 14 release, Gurman says that a new Apple TV is coming. That will use the A14 chip and have an additional 1GB of RAM. Expect more gaming capabilities when tvOS 16 arrives.

Three new Apple Watch models are coming, as well. All will use the upcoming S8 chip, including the SE. That’ll mean all the new Apple Watch devices will use the same chip, with the same power available.

Also, someone plan a retirement party for the Apple Watch Series 3. Apple is finally dropping it from the line and it will no longer receive support or major updates.

Finally, a new HomePod is coming back. Yes, the big one. It’ll be powered by the S8 chip, have a display on top, and could feature multi-touch control.

Apple in 2023

Gurman also says that the mixed-reality headset will be powered by the M2 chip, with 16GB of RAM. Expect more M2-powered devices, with “new 14/16inch MacBook Pros (Pro and Max), Mac mini (regular and Pro), Mac Pro (Ultra and “Extreme”), iPad Pro (regular).”

The M3 is already in development, for use in the iMac, 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air, and maybe the 12-inch MacBook. Expect this to be used in even more devices, this is just the list that Gurman knows about.

That makes the full list of Apple devices slated for this next year a long one. Four iPhone 14’s, three Apple Watch models, the mixed-reality headset, and low- and high-end iPads (including the full switch to USB-C)

Then, on top of that, updated AirPods Pro, multiple new Macs powered by M2 and M3 chips, an upgraded Apple TV, and a new, large HomePod. Phew.

