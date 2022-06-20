Samsung’s Summer sale saves you up to $1,150 on a Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung’s Summer sale event officially kicks off today, and to kick things off, the company is offering buyers a one-in-a-lifetime discount on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung’s top-of-the-line device typically sells at $1,199.99, but for a limited time, you can save up to $1,150 off by applying the $150 discount and receiving up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit.

With the Ultra’s 6.8-inch display and enhanced brightness, you’ll be able to easily read messages, scroll apps, and watch video clips. In addition, the S-Pen stylus and four-lens camera system let you take notes and edit photos with precision. More features here.

If you’ve been eying a new smartphone purchase and have your sights set on the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, this is an excellent opportunity to score this premium device on the cheap. More Samsung Summer deals here. Click the button below for more info.

