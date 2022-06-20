Samsung’s 32″ Odyssey G3 gaming monitor is down to $230 right now

If your current gaming monitor is due for an upgrade, then we have a deal you should keep on your radar. For a limited time, Samsung has the excellent 32″ Odyssey G3 gaming monitor on sale for just $229.99. It typically sells for $329.99.

With up to 165hz refresh rates, 1ms MPRT response times, and full Freesync Premium support, the G32A gives you the tools you need to outplay your opponents.

The borderless design of the 3-sided monitor allows you to see more of the game and makes it easier to line up two or more displays in your setup.

If this sounds like something you could add to your setup, then head on over to the product page for the full key takeaways by clicking here or the button below. But act fast, the clock is ticking. More Samsung Summer deals here.

