The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ robot vac is now $480, down from $600

If you’re currently scouting for a new robot vac and hunting down the best deals, look no further than what Ecovacs is currently offering right now on Amazon.

For a limited time, the company is selling its highly-rated Deebot N8 Pro+ robot vacuum/mop combo at an incredible $479.99. This unit typically sells for $699.99, so you’re saving yourself $220 when clipping the on-site coupon.

This robot vacuum does it all. It sucks, it mops, and you can even tell it what to do by barking orders at Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. And with 110 minutes of battery life, you’ll never have to worry about it dying in the middle of a cleaning job.

As for specs go, this unit features a powerful 2600Pa suction that captures dirt and dust from all over your home. Mapping zones and a LIDAR navigation system allow the vacuum to recognize rooms in your home while avoiding obstacles along the way.

But the best part about this robot vacuum is without a doubt its self-emptying base station. The robot vacuum automatically empties its dustbin after each cleaning job. ECOVACS claims the N8 Pro+ can go 30-days before having to replace the disposable dust bag.

Additional features include auto-carpet detection, smart home integration, app controls, automatic recharging, and a whole lot more. More features can be found here.

If you’re eyeing a new robot vacuum purchase, it certainly doesn’t hurt to add the Deebot N8 Pro to your wishlist. But you’ll have to think about it quickly as this deal won’t last forever. Click the button below for more details.

