This 8Bitdo controller is perfect for retro gaming – right now it’s just $38

Let’s face it – retro gaming is always better when you use a gamepad. Using a keyboard or joysticks just feels weird, amirite? Some of the best retro-inspired gamepads come from 8BitDo, like this Bluetooth-enabled, SNES-inspired controller. Right now, it’s just $38.

Essentially it’s a SNES wireless controller. The only difference is here is that it’s equipped with analog sticks, making it extremely handy for playing all those retro 8-bit classics. It’s the world’s first, fully featured retro controller. It boasts a full button set with clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, wireless Bluetooth, rechargeable battery, home, and screenshot buttons, and a USB-C connector. Not to mention a proper d-pad.

Oh, and it’s compatible with your Nintendo Switch (where it shows as a Pro controller), PC, Mac, or Android device. You could even get the 8Bitdo SNES Bluetooth adapter and add wireless gaming to your original SNES console.

If this sounds like something you need, you’ll have to capitalize on it today as the deal expires today at midnight. Sure, it’s not the biggest discount we’ve seen, but hey, it’s a whole lot better than paying the full price. Click the button below for more information.

More from KnowTechie Deals:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.