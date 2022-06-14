Connect with us

Deals

This early Prime Day deal saves you 30% on a Yeedi robot vac

Get this early Prime Day deal to save 30% on a Yeedi robot vac.

yeedi robot vacuum on a purple background knowtechie
Image: KnowTechie

Amazon Prime Day goes down sometime in July, but that isn’t stopping Yeedi from dropping its deals ahead of schedule.

Take this one for example, for a limited time, the company is blowing out its Yeedi Max 2-in-1 robot vacuum/mop at a 30% discount. Typically sold at $369.99, you can now get it for just $253. Just clip the $110 on-site coupon and you’re good to go.

As for as specs go, this robot vacuum offers a 3000Pa of suction, smart maps, app control, and it works with Google Assistant and Alexa. On top of that, this robot vac doubles as a mop too. That’s a lot of value for just $253.

If you’re in the market for a new robot vacuum and don’t want to wait until next month for Prime Day deals, this is a solid option. For more product takeaways, click the button below to learn more.

see at amazon

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

Comments

More in Deals