Every year since 2015, Amazon has held a special Prime member appreciation sale. Prime Day is its name, and it’s an exclusive shopping event for Amazon Prime members only.

The name is slightly misleading, as since 2017 the event has taken place over 48 hours of unbridled deals, from every category that Amazon sells things in. That includes tech, entertainment, gaming, and more; usually with some deep discounts on time-limited lightning deals.

With all those potential savings, you might be wondering when Amazon will hold Prime Day. We’ll tell you, plus everything else you need to know to get those discounts.

So, when is Amazon Prime Day?

Short answer: Usually, mid-July

Amazon started the Prime Day tradition back in 2015, when it was a single-day event in mid-July. In 2017, the retail giant expanded the deals to 48 hours of sales.

Every year since then the shopping festival has boosted Amazon’s balance sheets outside of the year-end holiday sales. Amazon has tried to stick to mid-July each year, but then the pandemic started.

Prime Day 2020 didn’t arrive until October that year, as Amazon kept delaying it due to logistical issues.

Last year, Prime Day was in June, maybe to balance out how late it was the year before. Expect the 48 hours of sales to come in July again this year, as Amazon set the month during its 2022 Q1 earnings call.

Just remember, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of these sales when they arrive. Here’s how to sign up.

