How to redeem Amazon Prime Gaming rewards on Twitch

It has become pretty common knowledge that Amazon Prime is a pretty useful service. Obviously, we know about the free shipping on the platform, and you can now watch a bunch of shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video.

But did you know that the company offers Prime members a bunch of free gaming content through Twitch?

Amazon owns the massive streaming website, and it offers a few benefits for Twitch users who also have a Prime membership. First of all, you can subscribe to one streamer every month for free with your Amazon Prime account.

But beyond that, the company constantly offers up free content and games through the Prime Gaming website. If you link your Amazon account with various game accounts and have an active Prime membership, you can snag cool rewards from all kinds of games as well as an ever-changing library of free games. Here’s how to get started.

Redeeming Amazon Prime Gaming rewards

Amazon delivers all of this free gaming content through its Prime Gaming website. You’ll have to link your Amazon account to various game accounts to take advantage of the free content.

Head to twitch.tv Click the Prime Loot crown in the top right and select Start your free trial On the Prime Gaming page, select sign in and log in to your Amazon account You can now scroll through the Prime Gaming page and select any free gaming content you’d like to redeem

And that’s how you set yourself up to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Gaming offerings.

You will likely have to link more accounts to your Amazon account as you redeem the various offers, but those processes will be guided and pretty straightforward.

Amazon actually offers some pretty decent content for some popular games out there, like Warframe and Rainbow Six: Siege. Go ahead and check out what the platforms have to offer if you haven’t already.

