How to change your Twitch password and enable 2FA to keep your account safe

If you’re using any online services, like Twitch, the chances are you’ll have to know how to change your password at some point. Whether that’s from a hack, like the one reported earlier today, or from forgetting your credentials or any other reason, changing your password is the best way to keep your account safe.

Even if it hasn’t been hacked, it’s still a good idea to change your Twitch password to a unique, hard-to-guess password that uses a long string of characters. Maybe you created your Twitch account back when you were using the same password for all of your online accounts, in which case you really should change all of your other accounts at the same time.

We also recommend using a password manager, even the inbuilt one in your web browser will help you stay safer online by remembering all of your long, unique passwords for you.

How to change your Twitch password

We’re also going to show you how to set up two-factor authentication. That will stop anyone from getting into your account, even if they get your password and username details. Go to the Twitch website and log in Click on your profile picture at the top-right, then on Settings from the drop-down menu that appears Click on the Security and Privacy tab Scroll down and click on Change password You’ll need to enter your current password and choose a new, unique password for your account. If you’re not already using a password manager, it might be a good time to start. Now that your password is safe, it’s time to further secure your account Setting up two-factor authentication is another layer of defense against hackers. When you log into your account, it also requires you to enter a one-time passcode, which is usually sent via SMS to your phone, or generated by an app. This means that even if someone gets your password, they probably won’t be able to log into your account. Let’s set it up for Twitch. Go back to the Security and Privacy tab and click on Set Up Two-Factor Authentication Click on Enable 2FA Add your phone number You’ll get an SMS with a seven-digit passcode, enter this into the next prompt on Twitch Set up an authenticator app if you want. We like Authy, which is easy to set up again if you get a new device, but you can use any app like Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator, etc. iOS 15 also lets you make 2FA codes inside the iCloud Keychain if your phone is an iPhone. You can also click on Skip & Use SMS if you prefer Now you have 2FA set up on Twitch, and will be asked for a shortcode every time you log in.

Now your Twitch account has a unique password, that isn’t part of any hacks, dumps, or other collections of login details, and two-factor authentication is set up so even if someone gets your new password, they won’t be able to get into your account. That’ll help you stay safer on Twitch, and the internet as a whole.

