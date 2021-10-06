Twitch has been hit by a major hack that reveals creator payouts, a Steam competitor, and more

Twitch has been under the spotlight recently regarding how it protects creators, but now it has been revealed that the massive livestreaming platform has been hit by a major breach that contains code, years of information, and more.

First reported by VideoGameChronicle, an anonymous hacker posted a massive 125GB torrent on 4Chan that includes Twitch source code, creator payouts going back to 2019, an unreleased Steam competitor codenamed Vapor, proprietary SDKs, and “comment history going back to its early beginnings.”

Also included is source code from the desktop and app versions of Twitch and the internal security tools used by Twitch.

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

According to the 4Chan post, the hacker released information in order to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space” because the community “is a disgusting toxic cesspool.”

Twitch is aware of the massive hack but has yet to make an official statement on it. The Verge notes that the large file is labeled “Part 1,” so the hacker may not be done leaking information yet.

At this time, it doesn’t seem that passwords were included in the breach, but at this point, it’s unclear if that type of information may be included in a Part 2 of the leak. If you are a Twitch user, it would still be a good idea to update your password, and if you aren’t using it, turning on two-factor authentication.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: