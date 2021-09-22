Roku’s new streaming sticks boot up faster, have improved WiFi, and feature Dolby Vision HDR

Roku just announced two new streaming sticks, the $49.99 Streaming Stick 4K and $69.99 Streaming Stick Plus. Both replace the super-popular Streaming Stick Plus, upgrading pretty much every aspect of the device.

The core of both new devices is exactly the same, with Dolby Vision HDR, and faster performance. Roku says it boots 30 percent faster and has long-range WiFi that is up to twice as fast.

Roku also notes that it can optimize bandwidth automatically, and tweak streaming performance based on your home network. Both also support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, and can be linked into Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

The new Streaming Sticks plug directly into your TV’s HDMI port, so they hide away from view. Perfect for those of you with wall-mounted TVs who hate visible cables. The $49.99 model has Roku’s normal remote, with voice control that requires a press a button to use.

The $69.99 Plus model adds Roku’s Voice Remote Pro, upgrading the remote to a rechargeable battery and mid-field microphones so you don’t even have to pick it up to use voice commands. And yes, you can use the voice commands to find your Voice Remote Pro if it gets lost in your couch.

The Streaming Stick 4K and Streaming Stick 4K Plus will be on shelves in the US and UK in mid-October. Canada, Mexico, and other Latin American countries will get stock in the coming months.

