Amazon just released its own branded TVs and they seem pretty fire

It looks like we won’t have to wait until Black Friday for Amazon to launch its own TV sets, as they got announced today. The retail giant announced two TV ranges and an upgraded Fire TV Stick 4K Max, all running Fire TV OS.

The TVs come in the Omni line, which is the flagship series with more advanced features, and a budget-friendly 4-Series that’s still a fairly capable smart TV.

Just an FYI – the 50-inch model of both ranges is $110 off during a time-limited preorder period. That makes them cheaper than the 43-inch versions.

Here’s all of Amazon’s new self-branded TV sets

Amazon has split its TV range into two, Fire TV Omni and Fire TV 4-Series.

Amazon Fire TV Omni

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

Both ranges use LED panels at a 4K resolution across every size, running at 60Hz. They also have support for HDR10 and HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. The two largest Omni models also bring Dolby Vision HDR to the table.

All models have three HDMI 2.0 ports, and one HDMI 2.1 port with support for eARC. There’s no full-array local dimming, so the HDR performance might be lackluster.

They’re also built around using Alexa to control them. The Omni range comes with integrated far-field microphones, which enable always-on Alexa for voice control. This even works when the TV is turned off, so you can ask Alexa to turn it on for you. The other cool thing? You can plug in a USB webcam and use it for video calls, with official Zoom support coming later this year. The 4-Series needs you to press a button on the remote to enable Alexa.

Amazon also announced an upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick 4K, the $54.99 Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It’s got a faster processor, more RAM, and supports WiFi 6. It’s available for preorder now, with shipping in October.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: