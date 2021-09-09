Amazon fires shots at SpaceX in the latest brawl of the billionaires

Over the last couple of weeks, Amazon and SpaceX have been in a bit of a quarrel. The most recent update comes from Amazon in the form of an FCC complaint that claims that any Musk-led company has trouble following the rules. At this point, the back and forth seems a lot like a high school drama television show.

This spat all started a couple of weeks ago when Amazon urged the FCC to reject a filing from SpaceX regarding the installation of its Starlink satellites. Amazon claimed that SpaceX had proposed “two mutually exclusive configurations,” something that goes against regulations.

SpaceX then responded, saying this was just “the latest in [Amazon’s] continuing efforts to slow down competition.” Bezos’ Blue Origin company is a major competitor, and that company actually sued NASA over a contract that SpaceX ended up winning. And that leads us to today.

Amazon has since responded again, saying that Musk-led companies are notorious for not following rules and regulations. “Try to hold a Musk-led company to flight rules? You’re ‘fundamentally broken’…SpaceX and other Musk-led companies make their view plain: rules are for other people, and those who insist upon or even simply request compliance are deserving of derision and ad hominem attacks,” says Amazon’s recent filing.

And this is what a couple of the world’s richest people are up to these days. Boy, I can’t think of anything better to do with a couple hundred billion dollars than spend my time engaging he-said-she-said feuds over who gets spend more time in space. God help us all.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: