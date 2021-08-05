The guy who wrote Steve Jobs’ biography is now writing one for Elon Musk

Walter Isaacson has written many biographies on famous and influential people. From Albert Einstein and Jennifer Doudna to Steve Jobs, his detailed work spans decades. Now, he’s setting his sites on Elon Musk.

Musk announced the news in a tweet this week, stating that Isaacson was writing a biography on the SpaceX and Tesla CEO.

This will not be the first biography on Musk, having previously been the focus of the 2015 book, “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future“.

If you’re curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2021

Isaacson’s 2011 book on Steve Jobs was released just days after the Apple co-founder passed away from pancreatic cancer. That biography would later go on to become the backbone of the 2015 movie starring Michael Fassbender.

While it might seem a bit strange to have a follow-up autobiography just a couple of years after the first one, the years since have been busy for Musk. Tesla’s value has skyrocketed, SpaceX is doing much more these days, and then you have everything surrounding Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

At present, there’s no word on when this biography will be released, but we’ll update the post when that information becomes available.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.