New iPhone 14 leaks show no notch and no camera bump

We’re still a week out from the next Apple event, where we’re expecting to see the iPhone 13, among other things. While we’d usually expect more leaks about this year’s phone at this time, how about some of next year’s instead? Serial leaker Jon Prosser at FrontPageTech has a first look at what his sources are saying will be the iPhone 14.

The video has loads of renders of what he says is next year’s design, and it’s a beauty. Gone is the display notch, replaced by a hole-punch selfie camera. Gone is the annoying protruding camera bump, replaced by inset camera lenses that look to be flat to the back of the phone.

That’s just the immediate changes, but if you look closer you’ll see some other big changes. The side volume buttons are now round in shape, a design Apple first used on the iPhone 4, through to the iPhone 5s. The biggest change is a barely visible one – look at the bottom and you’ll see a USB-C hole for charging and data, instead of the Lightning port that Apple has used on every iPhone since the iPhone 5 way back in 2012.

iPhone 14 Pro – in collaboration with @jon_prosser

See more details and renders in the latest FPT video! https://t.co/aPlZiStvd4 pic.twitter.com/ySqQ7cWFdl — Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) September 8, 2021

If you head over to FrontPageTech’s website, they’ve really outdone themselves this time. Opening it in Safari on either iPhone or iPad will let you see the renders of the iPhone 14 in AR as if they’re in your room. Neat.

Oh, and Prosser’s video seems to corroborate earlier reports that the iPhone 14 will use a titanium body instead of the aluminum and stainless steel construction of the current iPhones. We’re not sure if that will just be on the Pro models or across the range, but all the renders do show the Pro models only.

We’re still a year out from the expected launch though, so anything can change at this point. Still, we’re hoping the change to USB-C comes true.

