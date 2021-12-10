The iPhone 14 Pro might actually drop the notch

The iPhone 14 Pro models won’t have a notch on their screen, according to Korean site The Elec. Instead, they’re going to have a hole-punch selfie camera.

That lines up with what we already know about the upcoming iPhone 14, with one exception. Prior to this, we thought all four devices in the range would get the new hole-punch selfie camera.

That would make the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max the only devices coming next year with a hole-punch camera in the screen. What we don’t know is if it will be a circular hole or a pill-shaped one.

Here’s how I would like #iPhone14Pro to look like



*This is an original concept, not based on any actual or undisclosed Apple product pic.twitter.com/mk90ipPZ6L — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) October 9, 2021

Jon Prosser’s renders (header image) show a standard hole, while Ben Geskin (embed) would like a pill shape.

Either way, Apple will have to find some way to hide the Face ID sensors and emitter behind the screen, which is what necessitates the notch in the current devices.

The Elec says that similar LTPO OLED displays like the ones in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be used in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Those enable Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates and superb color accuracy.

Apple might also add panels from LG in next year’s devices, to go with the existing Samsung ones. Wise move from Apple if true since the supply chain crunch is going to be with us for some time.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard of Apple using hole-punch cameras.

Back in April, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo started saying that Apple would use the tech. He had a 2023 release date in mind back then, so it seems Apple has figured out the rest of the technical issues early.

