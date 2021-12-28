A future iPhone might drop the SIM card completely

If you don’t like how the SIM tray cutout on your iPhone mars the pristine bumper, you’re in luck. Apparently, Apple is testing an eSIM-only iPhone, removing the need to have an ejecting tray.

That’s according to @dylandkt, who’s been right about multiple scoops in the past. His tweet backs up claims earlier this week made by ever-so-slightly-sketchy Brazilian rumor site, Blog do iPhone. That site doesn’t have a track record of correctly spotting upcoming iPhone features, but maybe this is the start of a new era.

I was able to confirm with sources that Apple will be working to remove the Sim Card Tray sooner than later. It won’t happen this year but internally they are testing an undisclosed iPhone model with only esim. #Apple #iPhone — Dylan (@dylandkt) February 14, 2021

The Brazillian blog mentions that a British company is helping to make this eSIM-only iPhone possible. They weren’t named, and so we don’t know if it’s a hardware or software company, or even a mobile carrier that’s well-versed in eSIM technology.

We’re fairly sure that the eSIM-only iPhone won’t be coming next year. More likely, Apple is testing the waters of what it could do in a future iPhone. The current rumors think it will happen fairly soon, possibly on the iPhone 15 in 2022.

The blog also mentions that it thinks the 2023 iPhone will also come without the Lightning connector; and that it will be fully wireless.

Apple will have to fix their abysmally slow wireless charging speeds if so… That would enable the all-glass iPhone that Apple recently patented though.

For what’s happening to the iPhone even sooner, expect the notch to disappear this year, at least for the Pro models.

