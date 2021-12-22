The TSA will begin accepting Apple Wallet IDs starting in February

Earlier this year, Apple introduced a new update to its Apple Wallet feature. The company revealed at WWDC 2021 that it would be adding the ability to store digital IDs and, eventually, you could use those IDs to get through airport checkpoints. Now, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has revealed how, and when, that implementation is going to take effect.

According to a revelation from the Secure Technology Alliance, the TSA, which oversees airport security, is prepared to implement Apple Wallet mobile IDs at airports in the United States starting as early as February.

The program will initially include airports in two different states, with plans to expand even further in March. The two states haven’t been name yet, however.

Image: KnowTechie

The TSA hopes the implementation of Apple Wallets in airports will take away some of the strain and human error that TSA agents may experience.

Instead of someone physically verifying a person’s ID and flight information, people will “simply tap an NFC reader or use a QR scanner” to automate the identification process. The administration said that a staff member will always be present to “oversee and validate” the process.

The expansion of Apple Wallet to include digital IDs definitely has the potential to make identification easier in the future, but it can also make things more complicated. Just last month, it was revealed that Apple’s digital IDs were going to cost states a lot of time and money.

A transition from physical to digital IDs like this is definitely going to be a complicated process. Which is likely why the TSA is starting with a small sample size. Still, I think Apple Wallet and digital IDs will make things a lot easier, once the wrinkles are ironed out.

