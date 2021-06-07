Apple usually unveils the upcoming version of its operating systems at WWDC each spring, and this year is no different.

We got treated to a fairly in-depth preview of what iOS 15 will bring in the fall, and it’s shaping up to be a great upgrade.

Notifications are getting a well-needed overhaul, FaceTime is coming to more devices with some new tricks, and there are new sharing options throughout the operating system. iOS 15 will also adapt more to the user, with distraction-busting features, more on-device intelligence, and more.

Image: Apple

FaceTime is getting some big upgrades

FaceTime has long been one of the easiest video calling options, but with iOS 15, it’s getting some well-deserved quality-of-life upgrades. Spatial audio is being added, so voices will appear to be coming from their place in the video, whether that’s to the side or middle of their video frame.

iOS 15 will also try to suppress background noise, so your calls should be clearer than ever. FaceTime also will get Portrait mode, so the background will be blurred so you don’t have to worry if you’ve not cleaned up.

Image: KnowTechie

You will also be able to use FaceTime as a legit work product, being able to send joining links and attach them to calendar invites, like any other video conferencing software. FaceTime is also coming to web browsers, so you’ll be able to use it on PC or Android, making it even more versatile. It’s also getting SharePlay, a way to watch movies and TV together with your friends, or jam along to music with everyone on your call. Nifty.

Notifications and iMessage are getting plenty of new features

iMessage is getting better integration to other Apple apps, with things shared in iMessages being propagated to other apps so you don’t have to hunt for things like shared images inside the message feed. Think of it as a social chat over the rest of Apple’s ecosystem and you’re close to the new vision.

Image: KnowTechie

Notifications have long needed an overhaul, and iOS 15 is going to bring some huge changes. Text notifications will get contact photos attached, app icons will be bigger, and on-device intelligence will group notifications in summaries, sorted by priority.

Turning on Do Not Disturb will tell iMessage to let anyone who contacts you a brief note saying you’re away, and you can create Focus mode profiles to let certain apps and people still send notifications.

Image: KnowTechie

A new image-based search for text called LiveText is coming, which is similar to Google Lens, more features for AirPods are coming, and better Find My options are also on the way.

Oh, and Apple Wallet is getting the ability to store your digital ID, with TSA compliance, and the ability to store your car keys, house keys, and hotel keys.

We can’t wait to dive in once Apple releases a public beta of iOS 15 in a few weeks, and we’ll bring you all the details you need to sign up if you want at that time.

