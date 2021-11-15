Apple’s digital ID system is on the way. Here’s why only some states have signed up

Over the last few months, Apple has been working on a way to display state-issued ID cards in Apple Wallet for users in the United States. The company has made progress in that department, but it has recently been made clear that the states, and taxpayers, are going to have to pay for the new feature’s rollout.

According to new confidential documents obtained by CNBC revealing the details of some of the deals that Apple has made with states, the company is requiring that each state play a pivotal role in rolling out the new digital ID cards.

Contracts between Apple and four different states (Georgia, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Kentucky) reveal the method for how the digital IDs will be implemented. The contracts say that states are required to “allocate reasonably sufficient personnel and resources to support the launch of the Program.”

Basically, states will have to give Apple as much support as the company asks for during initial implementation.

The contracts also require the states to handle promoting and marketing the digital ID cards once they are implemented. Sounds like Apple is looking to put as little work as possible into making the digital ID cards more appealing to its users.

And that’s not even where the state responsibilities end. It looks like states will be on their own for verifying the legitimacy of the digital IDs.

“Apple shall not be liable for any Verification Results, and Agency acknowledges that all Verification Results are provided ‘AS IS’ and without any warranty,” read the contracts. Sheesh.

Apple’s new digital ID cards sure do seem like they are going to cost states, and in turn, taxpayers, a pretty significant amount of time and money.

While there are probably some benefits from digital ID cards, I wonder if the potential benefits will outweigh the inevitable costs.

Several states seem to think they are worth the costs. In addition to the four mentioned above, Florida, Connecticut, Iowa, Maryland, and Utah are all on their way to adopting Apple’s new digital IDs.

