macOS 12.2 beta includes a new-and-improved version of Apple Music

Apple is on a flurry of macOS updates recently. First up, macOS 12.1 brought SharePlay to the desktop. Now, macOS 12.2 beta has brought another hotly awaited feature to the Mac – Apple Music running as a native app.

When macOS first got the Apple Music app back in 2019, it was still running iTunes in the back-end. That’s still the system in place today, with all of iTunes web content jammed into the Music app.

macOS 12.2 beta is now available, featuring smoother scrolling in Safari on the latest MacBook Pro with ProMotion, and a native Apple Music and TV experience backed by AppKit views instead of web views. https://t.co/jjM9THIxFc — wondrous hydra (@wondroushydra) December 16, 2021

That’s now changing. First noticed by Luming Yin on Twitter, Apple Music is transitioning to a native app, written in AppKit. That should mean a faster app experience, which will please everyone.

9to5Mac notes that “some parts of the Music app were already native, such as the music library.” That’s now extended across the whole app, in macOS 12.2 beta, and will be live for everyone when it gets a public release.

Why should we care about some code changes? Well, changing from embedded web content to native apps will make the whole thing more fluid.

Everything from searching for new music to scrolling through the app will be affected for the better.

Think of the last time you used a mobile browser for something, vs the mobile app. It’s never quite as smooth, and this update fixes that.

The other big feature released in the macOS 12.2 beta is ProMotion 120Hz support for Safari. That only works on the new M1-Pro and M1-Max MacBook Pro models, however, and it enables smoother, faster scrolling when using Safari.

