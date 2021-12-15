How does 6 months of free Apple Music sound?

If you’re still holding out on a premium music subscription and hate getting constantly barraged with ad interruptions, give Apple Music a try. If you need a reason to give it a spin, Best Buy is offering new members six free months of Apple Music, no purchase necessary.

That’s right, it’s completely free and you get six months to try it out. Apple typically only offers a three-month free trial. So that’s double what Apple usually offers new users. And getting this six-month trial is super easy and won’t require too much of your time.

Of course, we should point out that this offer is only available for new subscribers. If you’re looking to renew your current subscription or leech off another trial period, this won’t work for you. But for new subscribers, we’ll show you how to jump on this offer. Here’s how:

How to get 6 free months of Apple Music

If you are sick of ads, follow these steps for six months of free Apple Music: Head over to Best Buy’s website and create a new user account Head on over to this link, it will direct you to the “Free Apple Music for six months” product page. Add it to your cart Once it’s added to your cart, checkout and finalize your free order Check your inbox. A digital code will be sent to the email address associated with your Best Buy account

That’s it. Wasn’t that easy? Of course, the only thing to keep an eye out for is that after the six-month free trial ends, your Apple Music subscription automatically renews at $10 per month. The good thing is that you can cancel anytime.

Apple Music is an excellent music streaming service, arguably one of the better ones out there. I’m a heavy Spotify user but seeing this offer is pretty convincing to give it a shot. I mean, why not? Six free months of Apple Music is a no-brainer.

If you plan on jumping on this offer, do it sooner than later, because there’s no telling when Best Buy will yank this promotion away. And again, this offer is only available for new subscribers. Click here for more details.

