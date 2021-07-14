Apple is giving US military and veterans a free 4-month trial to Apple Music

If you are a veteran or an active member of the US. Military and thinking about making the switch over to Apple Music, well, you might want to read this. Right now, Apple is offering four months of free access to the platform to veterans and members of the U.S. military.

The only kicker here is that this only applies to new subscribers. To get this deal, head on over to this Apple Music promotional page on Apple’s website. You’ll have to verify your ID.me account to see if you’re even eligible. After everything is verified, you’ll get a promotional code to redeem your free fourth-month trial to Apple Music.

You’ll have to act fast though, as this promotion will end August 1, 2021. And if you’re already signed up for an Apple Music free trial outside of this promotion, sign in to your ID.me account using the link above, and Apple will add another month to your Apple Music trial.

