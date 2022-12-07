Apple Music adds karaoke feature just in time for the holidays

Apple announced a new karaoke feature coming to Apple Music later this month.

Called Apple Music Sing, the feature provides accurate lyrics and user-adjustable vocal levels. Apple says that at launch, it will feature “tens of millions of the world’s most singable songs.”

Additionally, Apple is releasing 50 curated playlists to make it even easier for people starting out.

The biggest draw is being able to adjust the song’s vocal levels. This means you can sing along with vocals or take the lead on any of your favorite tracks.

Apple tells Mashable that the feature is powered by an Apple-created “on-device machine learning algorithm that can process music in real-time.”

Image: Apple

Apple Music will also show real-time lyrics, animated to “dance to the rhythm of the vocals,” with individual syllables highlighted.

If a verse is from a background singer, it will dance to its beat for easier following. Any tracks with multiple vocalists will have their respective lyrics on opposite sides of the screen.

Only newer Apple devices will be able to use the karaoke feature. That’s because the on-device processing needs a powerful chip to power it.

Image: KnowTechie

That means you will need an iPhone 11 or later, iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd gen or later), iPad Air (4th gen or later), iPad mini (6th gen), iPad (9th gen or later), or the Apple TV 4K (3rd gen).

Rival Spotify also has a karaoke feature, which uses your microphone to give you an accuracy score. That’s a neat option, although you can’t reduce the vocal track volume.

Apple says Apple Music Sing will be available to all subscribers later this month. We’ll update this post once we get an exact release date.

