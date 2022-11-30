Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here – here’s how to check your stats

Spotify Wrapped, the yearly report showing your listening habits, is here.

Want to know if the viral hits of 2022 landed in your constant rotation? Maybe you want to prove to your peers that your tastes are eclectic and impeccable.

Regardless of what you want to gain from the report, Spotify Wrapped has become a yearly tradition for many music lovers.

This year, you’ll see your Top Songs of 2022, Your Artists Revealed, Top Tracks & Artists of 2022, A Look Back at 2022, and more.

Image: KnowTechie

2020’s Wrapped had mini-quizzes, but you get some more personal touches this year. That includes music personality tests and listener habits.

READ MORE: Apple Music Replay 2021 is Apple’s pathetic take on Spotify Wrapped – here’s how to check yours

You’ll also get basic stats, like how many minutes of music you listened to and artist messages to top fans.

Here’s how to see your Spotify Wrapped 2022 stats

Image: KnowTechie

READ MORE: Spotify wants to share your listening habits in real-time

You’ll need to make sure your Spotify app is updated, so check the App Store or Play Store for updates.



Also, it needs to be the app, while you can see the aggregate top tracks and artists on the web player, your personalized 2022 Wrapped will only appear in your app. Open up your Spotify app You’ll see a banner at the top of the app, or a badge in the middle that will point you to your Spotify Wrapped Tap on that, sit back, and cringe at your questionable musical choices You can share your Wrapped cards on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Again, you’ll only be able to see your Spotify Wrapped 2022 on the iOS or Android app.

Once you’ve had enough of reliving your year in music, go to literally any social media platform to see what your friends are posting about.

Spotify Wrapped has become a huge event, and it’s always fun to see what friends are sharing regarding music tastes.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: