Review: D6 Pro massage gun

With the new year upon us, I decided to do what I usually do around this year and head back to the gym.

For most people who start a new exercise routine, the first couple weeks are hell.

Since my muscles have been on the couch watching TV all year long, they are incredibly sore. Thankfully, due to divine intervention, I was sent Bob and Brad’s latest massage gun.

Bob and Brad have been in the physical therapy business for over 60 years. They started the Bob and Brad company over ten years ago, boasting 4 million followers today.

Quick Verdict If you plan on joining the gym this year, I recommend Bob and Brad’s D6 Pro massage gun. It’s the perfect addition to your gym routine but prepare for extra arm work because it’s a bit heavy. See at Amazon

Therefore, I was excited to receive their newest massage offering, the D6 Pro.

So, does it live up to the hype and help this old man recover after a few hours at the gym? You’ll have to continue reading to find out.

First Impressions

After unboxing the Bob and Brad D6 Pro message gun, I was impressed with the carrying case; it was very professional from the start.

Inside the slick gray case, you’ll find the message gun and many accessories well-packed.

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

What’s inside the box:

D6 Pro-C Massage Gun

1x Type-C Cable

1x Power Adaptor

1x Carrying case

7x Massage Heads

1x Users Manual

You’ll first want to give the gun a good 2 1/2 hour charge using the USB-C cable included, as per the instructions.

This will give you up to 180 mins of continuous use and can last you about a month if you use it for 10 mins daily.

Design

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Upon picking up the D6, I noticed it has some weight to it and feels sturdy and well-built. However, due to its ergonomic designed handle, it doesn’t feel like I’m going to lose control of it or drop it.

However, if this is your first time using the D6, I highly recommend reading the well-detailed manual and instructions to get the most out of it.

Additionally, the D6 comes with seven removable and replaceable massage heads, which will work great for massaging all body parts.

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

In addition, the D6 has only two buttons: the power button and the modes button, as well as a bright OLED screen that displays your current speed, mode, and battery life.

Therefore, it’s easy to use and not over complicated with a million buttons, especially for a beginner like myself.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The D6 Pro massage gun offers customizable speeds, which are great for different types of muscles.

For example, the lower speed is excellent for more sensitive areas, while the full power mode will give you a deep tissue massage.

You can tell that the D6 Pro was designed for professional use. Especially with the scientifically calibrated range of speeds between 1500 and 2500 PPMs. There’s a total of six built-in preset modes.

Additionally, I noticed that the D6 Pro is quiet; even at the highest settings, it was still much quieter than its higher-priced competitors.

So if you bring it to the gym to warm up or after a workout, you won’t have everyone staring at you like some weirdo.

I’ve been using the D6 for a week now. And it’s helped me recover faster from my workouts.

Moreover, I’ve also started using it for my pre-workout to get my muscles ready, and it’s made a huge difference.

Most importantly, it significantly reduced my recovery time, especially for someone who just got back to the gym.

Alternative options:

The D6 Pro may not be a good fit for you, especially because of its large size and price.

Thankfully, you have plenty of other options to choose from. Here are some of our best recommendations:

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

I think the D6 Pro massage gun lives up to its name. Amazon shoppers clearly like it, too, with a nearly perfect review rating.

But it’s important to remember that this product is still relatively new on the market, and the review count is relatively low.

While it’s designed with a professional in mind, a beginner will have no problem getting the hang of it due to its easy-to-use interface.

Ultimately, if I had to nitpick the D6 Pro massage gun, I’d have to say it does feel a bit heavy, but that could be because I am kind of on the wimpy side.

Review BOB AND BRAD D6 Pro Massage Gun If you’re on the hunt for a massage gun, the D6 Pro is worth considering. Its ultra-long battery life makes it a convenient choice for at-home use. If you’re looking to up your muscle recovery game, the D6 Pro might be the answer. Buy Now

Of course, the other thing to consider is the price.

At $249.99, with a $50 Amazon on-site coupon, you can get it for $199.99.

Sure, it’s not the cheapest in its class, but it’s also not the most expensive. However, compared to the Theragun, which is almost double the price, the D6 Pro is the better buy.

With the D6 Pro, you’ll get a quieter unit with the same features and quality.

However, if you plan on joining the gym this year, motivated for the new year new me manifesto, I’d highly recommend picking up the D6 Pro massage gun by Bob and Brad.

Verified Staff Pick Bob and Brad D6 Massage Gun Normally $249.99, knock off $50 with an Amazon on-site coupon. We’re not sure how long this will last, so jump on it while you can. Rating Save $50 On-Going Offer

