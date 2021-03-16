The Good The board makes planks so much more comfortable to perform The gaming element of the workouts turn a boring workout into a fun one The workouts are insanely difficult, but in a good way The Bad Some of the better premium games are locked behind a paywall The awkward shape of the board makes it hard to store away in your home 9 Overall

When I returned home from a vacation in Puerto Rico sometime late last year, one thing was extremely obvious: I needed to lose some weight. Not some, but a lot. I was up for the challenge and eventually committed myself to a plan that included moderate dieting and regular exercise. Fast forward to today, I can confidently say that I’ve been keeping up my end of the bargain, to an extent. But hey, I can always do more.

When I came across the Stealth Core Trainer, I was genuinely intrigued. I focus a lot of my exercise on cardio and weight lifting, but for some reason, my core is something I rarely devote any attention to. Like, it’s pathetically weak. So to beef it up, I started incorporating planks into my workout. But let’s face it, planks are painfully boring and mind-numbing. Which is why this Stealth Core Trainer caught my eye.

At the heart of it, the Stealth Core Trainer is essentially a plank board. The magic behind it is powered by your smartphone and the Stealth Core Trainer app. The app is filled with a bunch of games that are controlled by the plankboard. The idea is that it turns your body into a gaming controller while you perform a plank. The longer the plank, the better your score. It’s a pretty neat idea and after spending a couple of weeks with it, I have to say, this thing is pretty fun.

The board itself is made of plastic and sits on top of a 360-degree base that allows the board to move in different directions. The board features two cushioned arm-pads and a recessed insert for your smartphone. The board comes pre-assembled so you don’t have to worry about setting it up. Once you get it, just lay it on the floor and download the Steal Fitness app and you’re good to go.

The Stealth Fitness app features four sections: Games, Challenges, My Performance, and Stealth Nation. In the Games section, you get access to four free games: Galaxy Adventure, Speed Gliding, Color Chase, and Space Escape. There’s a section for premium games as well, but you’ll have to cough up cash to play them.

The games are fun and definitely keep you engaged in your workout. If I had to pick a favorite, I would say Galaxy Adventure is right up there. In the game, you control a crosshair and your job is to destroy planets, asteroids, or whatever else comes your way. They’re simple games, but when they’re paired with grueling core workouts, it makes the games so much more intense.

Now, speaking of the workouts, I have to admit, these exercises are unforgiving, in a good way. They’re not easy and it will take some time to get used to. In the first game I played, I was able to hold out for about a minute, and by the end of it, I could barely get myself off the floor. It was clearly obvious I need something like this in my life.

After sticking with the Stealth Core Trainer after that first initial attempt, I was able to improve my scores, but it’s a constant battle. My step-son, who’s in considerably much better shape than I am, was able to hit the three-minute mark on his first try. And like my first experience, he was nearly incapacitated. Seriously, this thing kicks your ass.

Like any workout, if it’s hard, it’s because it’s working. And that’s the experience I took away from my time with the Stealth Core Trainer. The company’s website claims the board is capable of working out 29 different muscles. When I was working out on it, that number felt like 100 different muscle groups.

That’s because you’re not doing a traditional plank on solid ground. Since the board sits on an unstable base, you’ll have to balance your whole body to level out the board, which requires a considerable amount of body strength. And when you play the games in the Stealth Trainer app, you’ll have to tilt the board forward and back and side to side. Yea, it’s not easy, but with a little practice and determination, you’ll get there. That’s the idea, right?

Should you buy the Stealth Core Trainer?

I hate doing planks with a passion and the Stealth Core Trainer turned something I hated doing into something I actually enjoyed doing. Sure, I don’t have a rock-hard core yet, but if I keep sticking with this, I have a fighting chance. I just have to keep at it. And with all the games the Stealth Fitness app has to offer, there’s plenty here to keep me busy.

Is it worth the $99 investment? Absolutely. My annual gym membership costs more than that, not to mention all the service fees I have to pay a couple of times throughout the year. And the best part about is that you get to work out in the comfort of your home. You don’t have to worry about if someone is criticizing your form or anything else like that.

But just a fair warning, this thing will kick your ass. There’s no simple way to put it. The results you’ll get with this are what will keep you coming back. If it works for me, it should work for you. Give it a shot, you have nothing to lose other than $100. Now, if you would excuse me, I have a quick workout to squeeze in.

The Stealth Core Trainer can be purchased via the company’s website and Amazon for $149.

Have any thoughts on this? Would you use something like this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

